B. Riley Cuts Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target to $8.00

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE BHR opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $318.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $6.64.

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,316,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 61,604 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,367,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 249,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 33,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 80,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.