B. Riley Cuts Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target to $8.00

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.42% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
NYSE BHR opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $318.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $6.64.
Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)
