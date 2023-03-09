Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$180.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Acumen Capital from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$185.00 target price (down previously from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$165.60.

Cargojet Stock Performance

TSE:CJT opened at C$113.08 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$106.16 and a 1 year high of C$194.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$123.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$126.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.89.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

