Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AKA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut a.k.a. Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.20.
a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $1.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $177.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
