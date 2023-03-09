Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cormark

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$120.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$175.00. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CJT. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$185.00 price target (down from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$165.60.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$113.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$123.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$126.49. Cargojet has a one year low of C$106.16 and a one year high of C$194.19.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

