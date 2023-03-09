Guggenheim Raises agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target to $30.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AGL. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -94.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28. agilon health has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $28.36.

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,707.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,707.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,360. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of agilon health by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of agilon health by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

