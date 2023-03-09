CIBC Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$193.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.68% from the company’s current price.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$185.00 price target (down from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$165.60.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$113.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.89. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$106.16 and a 1-year high of C$194.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$123.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$126.49.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.