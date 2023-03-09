Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$155.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CJT. ATB Capital cut their target price on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$185.00 target price (down previously from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$272.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$165.60.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Stock Performance

TSE CJT opened at C$113.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$123.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$126.49. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$106.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$194.19.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.