Raymond James Lowers AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$35.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. CSFB boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$32.14.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$24.01 on Monday. AltaGas has a one year low of C$22.05 and a one year high of C$31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Director David Wallace Cornhill acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,453,727 shares in the company, valued at C$32,999,602.90. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

