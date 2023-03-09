Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $132.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.76. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
