StockNews.com Downgrades Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) to Sell

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of AIV stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

