Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by TD Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$185.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$195.00. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 63.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$272.00 to C$247.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$165.60.

Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$113.08 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$106.16 and a 12-month high of C$194.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$123.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$126.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94.

Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

