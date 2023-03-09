Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$140.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$147.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark cut shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$175.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$165.60.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$113.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$123.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.89. Cargojet has a one year low of C$106.16 and a one year high of C$194.19.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

