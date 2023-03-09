Credit Suisse Group Trims Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Target Price to $13.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Big Lots Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BIG opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $422.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Big Lots will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.46%.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after purchasing an additional 564,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 589,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 418,436 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth $7,553,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 104.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 359,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1,050.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 251,079 shares during the last quarter.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

