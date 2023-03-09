The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APAM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.08.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $32.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 75.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,816,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

See Also

