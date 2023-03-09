American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

American Vanguard stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $609.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.92. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth $17,206,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 250.3% in the second quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 769,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 550,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 23.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 238,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 308.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 192,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,569,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

