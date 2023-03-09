American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $245.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.15% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.31.
American Tower Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of American Tower stock opened at $195.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.69. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Tower
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
