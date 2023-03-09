American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $245.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.31.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $195.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.69. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

