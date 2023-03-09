Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have a C$37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Joseph lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.43.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE:FM opened at C$29.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The company has a market cap of C$20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.39.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

