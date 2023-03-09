Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Splash Beverage Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Splash Beverage Group has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 79,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Featured Stories

