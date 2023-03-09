Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $230.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $236.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $155.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.71. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

