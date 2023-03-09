B. Riley Lowers Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Price Target to $5.50

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stereotaxis’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on Stereotaxis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.10.
Stereotaxis Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $2.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $169.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.71. Stereotaxis has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stereotaxis
About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stereotaxis (STXS)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.