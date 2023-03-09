B. Riley Lowers Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Price Target to $5.50

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stereotaxis’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on Stereotaxis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.10.

NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $2.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $169.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.71. Stereotaxis has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stereotaxis

About Stereotaxis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Stereotaxis by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

