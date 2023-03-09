Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 19,207 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,963% compared to the average daily volume of 931 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,087 shares of company stock worth $2,154,615. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.1 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $247,482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,965,000 after buying an additional 3,701,376 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $153,953,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,438,000 after buying an additional 2,964,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

