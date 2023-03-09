O-I Glass Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

O-I Glass Trading Up 0.1 %

O-I Glass stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $23.52.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 251.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Stories

