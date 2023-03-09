Head-To-Head Analysis: Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) vs. The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG)

The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Rating) and Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and Travelers Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A Travelers Companies 7.71% 13.34% 2.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Seibels Bruce Group and Travelers Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelers Companies 1 9 3 1 2.29

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Travelers Companies has a consensus target price of $189.71, suggesting a potential upside of 6.72%. Given Travelers Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Travelers Companies is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

81.6% of Travelers Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Travelers Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and Travelers Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Travelers Companies $36.88 billion 1.12 $2.84 billion $11.75 15.13

Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Risk and Volatility

The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Travelers Companies beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s. The Bond and Specialty Insurance segment includes surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverage and related risk management services. The Personal Insurance segment offers a range of property and casualty insurance products and services covering individuals’ personal risks, primarily in the U.S., and Canada. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

