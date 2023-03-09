DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF) vs. Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Head-To-Head Review

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) and DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weis Markets and DFI Retail Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weis Markets $4.70 billion 0.47 $125.20 million $4.66 17.57 DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A $0.37 7.65

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than DFI Retail Group. DFI Retail Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weis Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

36.6% of Weis Markets shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of DFI Retail Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Weis Markets and DFI Retail Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A DFI Retail Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Weis Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. DFI Retail Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Weis Markets pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DFI Retail Group pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Weis Markets has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Weis Markets and DFI Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weis Markets 2.67% 9.85% 6.48% DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Weis Markets beats DFI Retail Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weis Markets

(Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items. The company was founded by Harry Weis and Sigmund Weis in 1912 and is headquartered in Sunbury, PA.

About DFI Retail Group

(Get Rating)

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products. The Home Furnishings segment represents the group’s IKEA businesses. The Restaurants segment refers to catering associate, Maxim’s, a Hong Kong restaurant chain. The other Retailing segment composed of department stores, specialty and Do-It-Yourself stores, and Robinsons Retail. The company was founded by Patrick Manson on September 5, 1886 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.