Analysts Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target at $67.89

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $72.37 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 9.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Activity

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,583 shares in the company, valued at $15,925,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $438,518.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $679,989.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,925,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,410 shares of company stock valued at $11,749,929. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 84,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile



MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Featured Articles

