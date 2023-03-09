The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives $147.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $122.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.37. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

