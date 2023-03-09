Analysts Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) PT at $41.67

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $375,583.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,673.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $375,583.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,673.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,804 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,572 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUN opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sunrun has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $39.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

