Head to Head Comparison: CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) vs. Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CooTek (Cayman) and Bilibili, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A Bilibili 0 5 5 0 2.50

Bilibili has a consensus target price of $23.28, suggesting a potential upside of 15.01%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than CooTek (Cayman).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A Bilibili -34.55% -44.38% -16.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.3% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Bilibili shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Bilibili’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $272.15 million 0.01 -$13.88 million ($2.86) -0.14 Bilibili $21.90 billion 0.36 -$1.09 billion ($2.84) -7.13

CooTek (Cayman) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CooTek (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bilibili beats CooTek (Cayman) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CooTek (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources. In addition, it provides casual games, including simulation games, such as Farm Hero and Idle Land King Tycoon; puzzle games comprising Hi Hamster; and educational games, such as Puzzle No. 1 and Idiom Hero. Further, the company offers fitness applications comprising Walk Walk; Drink Water Reminder that helps users drink an appropriate amount of water on a daily basis; Happy Jogging, a free pedometer mobile application; and Hailaidian, a mobile application that provides pictures, videos, and music to decorate the call interface and help users have fun when receiving phone calls. It distributes its products and acquires users primarily through user downloads from digital distribution platforms and pre-installations on mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.