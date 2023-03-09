Analyzing Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) & Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) and Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Harleysville Financial and Pacific Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Pacific Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 32.03% 12.34% 1.13% Pacific Valley Bancorp 22.91% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Pacific Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $29.90 million 3.13 $8.79 million $2.74 9.22 Pacific Valley Bancorp $22.51 million 2.16 $5.21 million $1.18 9.23

Harleysville Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. Harleysville Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Harleysville Financial beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

