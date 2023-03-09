Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) & China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Head-To-Head Survey

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) and China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Power Co. of Canada pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. China Pacific Insurance (Group) pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.1%. Power Co. of Canada pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Pacific Insurance (Group) pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. China Pacific Insurance (Group) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Power Co. of Canada and China Pacific Insurance (Group)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Co. of Canada N/A N/A N/A $2.72 9.95 China Pacific Insurance (Group) N/A N/A N/A $1.12 2.28

Institutional and Insider Ownership

China Pacific Insurance (Group) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Co. of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

41.7% of Power Co. of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of China Pacific Insurance (Group) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Power Co. of Canada and China Pacific Insurance (Group)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Co. of Canada N/A N/A N/A China Pacific Insurance (Group) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Power Co. of Canada and China Pacific Insurance (Group), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Co. of Canada 0 1 0 0 2.00 China Pacific Insurance (Group) 0 1 1 0 2.50

Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.27%. Given Power Co. of Canada’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Power Co. of Canada is more favorable than China Pacific Insurance (Group).

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Rating)

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses. The IGM Financial segment provides investment advisory and management services. The GBL segment focuses on long-term and sustainable value creation and is indirectly held through Parjointco. The company was founded by Arthur J. Nesbitt and Peter A. Thomson on April 18, 1925 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

(Get Rating)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services. It is also involved in the management of capital and insurance funds; outsourcing of fund management; and other asset management activities, as well as provision of advisory services relating to asset management. In addition, the company is involved in the property management and construction; real estate activities; elderly service and medical consulting services; and seniors and disabled care services. It sells its products directly, as well as through insurance agents and brokers, bancassurance, telemarketing, and internet Sales. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

