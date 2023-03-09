Head-To-Head Contrast: Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Rating) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Starbox Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Starbox Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.3% of Direct Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Starbox Group and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A Direct Digital 0.87% 99.00% 6.44%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Direct Digital $38.14 million 1.78 -$1.51 million ($62.19) -0.08

This table compares Starbox Group and Direct Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Starbox Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Direct Digital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Starbox Group and Direct Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbox Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Direct Digital 0 0 4 0 3.00

Direct Digital has a consensus price target of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 41.86%. Given Direct Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Starbox Group.

Summary

Direct Digital beats Starbox Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants. The company also provides payment solutions to merchants; and network marketing services. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

