Brokerages Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target at $160.55

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $2,270,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $13,327,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $2,809,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASND opened at $110.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,149.60% and a negative return on equity of 114.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.79 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

