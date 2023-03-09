HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $681.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $681.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.52) to GBX 780 ($9.38) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.38) to GBX 840 ($10.10) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.02) to GBX 775 ($9.32) in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $37.34 on Monday. HSBC has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a market cap of $147.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $15,928,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

