Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $20.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.81.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of IRT stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,324,000 after buying an additional 6,282,035 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3,021.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,447,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
