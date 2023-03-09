Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Transactions at Kirkland’s

In other news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 41,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $128,869.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

About Kirkland’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osmium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 9.0% in the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth $36,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth $663,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

