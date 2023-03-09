Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.
Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.84.
In other news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 41,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $128,869.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
