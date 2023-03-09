DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.18. DaVita has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $124.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DaVita will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $116,373,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 62,708.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after acquiring an additional 686,655 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in DaVita by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after acquiring an additional 457,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DaVita by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after acquiring an additional 339,051 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

