Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 252.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 15.0 %

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.