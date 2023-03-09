Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 252.11% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.
Gossamer Bio Stock Down 15.0 %
Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $15.20.
Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio
Gossamer Bio Company Profile
Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.
