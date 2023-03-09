Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Vertical Research cut Embark Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Embark Technology Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of Embark Technology stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. Embark Technology has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $134.40.
About Embark Technology
Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.
