Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mineralys Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLYS opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,867,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,875,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca bought 312,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,218,106 shares in the company, valued at $51,489,696. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,568,750 shares of company stock worth $25,100,000 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

