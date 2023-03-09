Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mineralys Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ MLYS opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $21.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.