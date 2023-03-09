Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Barclays

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.78. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,806. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ciena by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 454,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 159,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 52,699 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Ciena by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Stories

