Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Underperform

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $732.83 million, a P/E ratio of -116.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $26.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,022,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after buying an additional 424,364 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 814,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after buying an additional 413,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,031,000 after buying an additional 333,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 204,711 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

