Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.
Hesai Group Price Performance
Shares of Hesai Group stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Hesai Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.
About Hesai Group
