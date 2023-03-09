Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAIGet Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Hesai Group stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Hesai Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

