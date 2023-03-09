Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE RTO opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rentokil Initial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,250,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. Its products and services protect people from the pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The firm focuses on route-based services, predominately in pest control and hygiene as well as other smaller services including plants, medical, property care.

