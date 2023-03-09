Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) PT Raised to $51.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $37.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.99% from the company’s current price.

KTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

KTB opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 336,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 79,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,395,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 21.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

