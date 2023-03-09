Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Downgraded by HSBC to Reduce

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FMS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

NYSE FMS opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,948.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

