HC Wainwright Increases Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target to $15.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
CRDF stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $90.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.73. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.41.
Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,033.16% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.
