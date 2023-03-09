HC Wainwright Increases Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target to $15.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CRDF stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $90.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.73. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.41.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,033.16% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 186,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 77,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 727,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 236,158 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

