Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Now Covered by Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 6.9 %
Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $29.70.
About Enlight Renewable Energy
