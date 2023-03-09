Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Now Covered by Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 6.9 %

Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.