Brokerages Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT at $55.12

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,720,000 after buying an additional 29,813 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $45.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

