Brokerages Set Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Target Price at $26.08

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IDEXY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

