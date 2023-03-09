F-star Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,611 call options on the company. This is an increase of 446% compared to the average daily volume of 1,210 call options.

Institutional Trading of F-star Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 26,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 166,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FSTX opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.85. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

